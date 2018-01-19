Speech to Text for Flu in Missouri SJSD

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

democrats would walk away from chip., from funding our military, for something that is not a deadline. gop leaders hoping to entice democrats to vote on a 30 day measure to fund the government by including chip funding. sot pelosi/(d) house minority leader this is like giving you a bowl of doggy do, put a cherry on top and call it a chocolate sundae. this is nothing. (kenneth standup close) trump tweeted this morning that chip should be a part of a long term solution, not a short term extension, but the white house clarified saying trump supports the one month funding measure which doesn't appear to have the votes in the senate to pass. kenneth moton, abc news washington. >> tomorrow is the deadline for congress to come up with a spending deal. if it does not pass--the government shutdown begins at midnight friday. with a couple more months of winter left to go, , residents from a local senior living center are working to keep kids in st joseph schools warm. the living community is using a $900 walmart community grant they received to provide kids at edison elementary with warm winter gear. the residents used the money to purchase hats, scarves and warm clothing for the kids.. (sot )"we started out collecting about 60 items.i applied then to the walmart community grant, which was awarded. between walmart and the collections, we've collected 792 items." 340 items went edison elementary and they plan on giving the rest to the noyes home and local homeless shelters. the flu is now widespread throughout every state -- but no state may be seeing higher rates of the flu the severe flu season is also a concern for schools... health officials at the st. joseph school district say there have only been a handful of cases of the flu so far. they're educating students about simple hygiene and doing extra cleaning to try and keep the virus at bay. even though the flu hasn't spread across the district... nurses know the virus could be lurking. (sot maria burnham/coordinator of health services: "can things change? they sure can. what we're doing as a district is our we have our maintenance folks every evening they make sure they're wiping down desks, tables, doorknobs, drinking fountains.") nurses are reminding kids to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds...and if they're sick...stay