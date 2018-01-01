Speech to Text for Grief Recovery Workshop

back... losing someone you love or deeply care about can be very painful... robin and lashanda join us now to five. we know losing a loved one is one of the more awful experiences of life. you heal and share tips on greed and recovery. not a fun topic to talk about but definitely needed. >> thank you for having me. - - is my partner at - - hospice. she's been with them for many years. she leads our class and we are getting ready on tuesday to start a brand-new class. this would be a class for anyone was gone through loss. >> a loss of any kind. >> death, divorce, loss of significance in your life. retired. just a big change. >> how do you go to work everyday having that mindset that that's what you're dealing with every day. we have tough stories but we have fun story. we have a mixed bag. >> just the opportunity to help people is happy for me. it's an opportunity for them to grow and kind of have support during their grief journey. we get together and get to encourage each other and have good educational tools to help us along the way. it does eventually get there where we are content with where we are. >> let's talk about the hospital bit. learning coping skills or what is that? >> we do. it's an eight week class. we educate our grievers, those who are bereaved on how to walk the journey together with supporters in their life. they are equipped with tools. we use our grief recovery handbook as well as other materials. the class to help them along their way. >> for better or worse, people might consider shame in feeling sad. then we are supposed to be tough and bucket up. >> that's one of the huge myths. she will start by dispelling a number of those. like just get over it. that doesn't happen. >> you need the time. it's really what you do with that time is what counts. this course helps us to be able to have effective tools while they are on their grief journey. >> i can guess there are a lot of events that can trigger back to being sad again. holidays, those kind of stuff. >> it's a very safe environment. if you break your leg, you call a doctor. and get it fixed. but if your heart is breaking, please take that first step and that is the hardest one. the very first step to say i don't want to go through thi alone. i want to feel bad better. it can be a loss yesterday or 25 years ago. >> how can folks sign-up for the class? >> call me at my office 271-0338. we do need a headcount. this one is for adults. >> we have had those with youth but this is for adults. what's the big cost of this? i am sure it is so expensive. >> it is not. that is the great thing. through our foundation, it allows us to present this class as a free class to participants. please join us, sign up. >> for folks out there or just not over something and don't feel ashamed of it. give the ladies hear a call and get signed up for the eight week class. >> if they have any interest whatsoever, please come. if you are there and it doesn't feel right, there is no obligation. none