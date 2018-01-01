Speech to Text for Easing Foot Pain Diabetes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

living with diabetes can be difficult and for five..painful. justin casey from performance plus joins us now to talk about easing foot painful. diabetics. this is a disease that has grown more in existence. lots of folks with it. justin casey from performance plus to talk about easing foot pain for diabetics. diabetes can affect a lot of different things for folks. really, i've had friends that have trouble walking after they have been diagnosed. what is it that causes foot pain in diabetes? >> in diabetes, there are two things going on with their feet. usually they havwhat's called t nene- - it makes it difficult to walk. >> neneuropathy. >> the other thing they have going on is decreased circulation in their fee. so the foot doesn't feel like it is supposed to. >> that can be so crippling for someone that all of a sudden you can't get around the house and do daily activities. what can you recommend for them? >> the things we have to look out for is calluses, and sores because they can get infected and you can risk amputation. one of the things that can help diabetics is diabetic shoes. >> what do you have here? >> i have diabetic shoes here. this probably isn't like a lot of diabetic shoes you've seen. >> it looks very stylish. >> they've come a long way. different sizes. made for the patient. >> what makes this different than a normal tennis shoe which is what it looks like. >> first thing we start out with is we mold insoles to fit the patient's foot. these are highly padded and they don't have themes that can rub against the patient's foot and calls calluses. we also have a bigger toll box that allows room for the foot. better circulation and walking. >> you are not going to find these in-store. >> no, you need a prescription from a doctor. they are filled by specialty people. we are performance plus, we do diabetic shoes. fit them for you. most insurance companies including medicare usually cover the cost. one pair for your. >> i was going to say if you need a prescription, i would think that is something your insurance would cover. how can folks learn more about the shoes and other things you can help with? >> you can give us a call or stop by. our number is - -. [indiscernible] >> i am suspecting you are seeing more folks with diabetes looking for this kind of care. >> all the time. it's kind of a morbidity that causes them trouble whether