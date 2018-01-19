Speech to Text for Egg Lady: Omelette

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

>> we are here in the kq2 kitchen. with egg lady joe, how are you? >> i am making an omelette. >> this will be fun. you've got cheese. you can't go wrong with this. >> and the skillet is hot. my mike iis not on. all right, we are making an omelette with two eggs and water. it's about nine inches of water. i will do another one and show you. but this one will be my first one to be a sandwich. it never occurred to me that you can make an omelette into a sandwich. this will be a first. it may be the last. >>. [indiscernible] >> that was fast food before we had breakfast. food. two eggs and water, a pan with the slickbottom . nine inch pan, eight inch pan. a little bit of ham in there. but one side over the other and we are done. we will do another one. on our sandwich. we will - - woah . one more time. two eggs and water. hot skillet. nine inches. when the water hits the hot skillet, it creates steam which bubbles. which goes - - [sound effect] >> how does that go? >>. [sound effect] >> i always try to make an omelette. >> this is a very hot skillet. much hotter than you would use for anything else in the way of eggs. [multiple speakers] >> you can hear it. >> okay. so you don't touch it. see those bubbles, that is the result of the steam from the water. don't do anything to it for a minute because you want to cook a base. now we are going to split the eggs in half and cook. we will send it around and let it find a place to cook and around and around we go. when it starts flowing around, it's about done. at cooking them too long. >> this is sautied onion and spinach. fold one have over the other half. i'm going to have my omelette. i do it twice. do i care? no. [multiple speakers] >> let's take a commercial break and we will be right back. >> we are back in the kitchen with egg lady. you made a coupleomelettes for us. an omelette sandwich or two . >> the rules are two eggs and water. the reason for that is the water helps with the steam. this is for the omelette that we just made. this is nothing but heated cheese sauce. cheese soup. here because, this is a few chives on top. now this one, mostly ham and in there. hot hot skillet. don't forget that wax we've only got 15 seconds left. you do