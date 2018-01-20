Speech to Text for Precipitation on the Way

medicated lozenge that can have a numbing effect. if your sore throat is severe accompanied by fever or swollen glands, you might have a bacterial infection. you should see a doctor. i am mary maloney. >>> temperatures did warm up nicely into the upper 40s. we have seen clouds around the area. there's just a few areas of some snow to be found out there. i think we will lose all that snow over the weekend. temperature today, 47 after starting out at 30. 37 the normal high. low. 64 record high set just a few years back in 2015. 15 below the record low in 1943. outside right now, 43 with a dew point at 29. humidity at 58 percent. southwind at 13. asher is falling. look at these temperatures. fall city, 46 trenton. quick look at our tri-state camera, beautiful looking sunset to the north. for us, we will continue to see those clouds sticking around. here comes the thicker clouds coming in. we will start to notice more moisture coming at us from the south. as we talked about earlier, a winter storm watch in effect proportions of northern and western nebraska. northwestern iowa into southern parts of minnesota. this is where they are expecting the heavier snow to be occurring. that will be sunday through monday. for us we are just dealing with the clouds and some rain. here's a look at the weekend storm. that winter storm watch is into portions of nebraska, northwestern iowa, southern parts of minnesota. st. joseph is right here. sunday at 6:00 in the morning, we should start to see some snow developing over portions of colorado, western parts of nebraska, southern parts of south dakota. for us, our temperatures will be on the warm side. be in the 40s and 50s here so we will have just rain. this is where the snow will be. then as we take you into sunday evening, that's when i think the better chance for rain will be happening. we will have pockets of heavier rainfall around the area. right now we could see half inch may be a little more of that rain here in st. joseph. look where that heavy snow will be found. if you are traveling into western parts of nebraska or even western parts of kansas over the weekend, you might want to check out those road conditions. it could be a little mess. we talked about the local track right over the top of us. you can see we will be in a dry area by monday in the morning. then as the disturbance moves by, maybe a little light snow around the area for your monday evening. again, that would be monday evening and it would be light snow. something that ryan will keep a watch on over the weekend. tonight, 32. tomorrow will be 48. could have some drizzle around the area. extended forecast, 51 sunday, 39 monday with that chance for slight snow. 46 wednesday. upper 40s as we go into thursday and friday.