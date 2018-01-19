Speech to Text for 1-19-18 Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

(sot ) ryan joins us now... (áanchors ad-lib to weatherá) <<the snow will come to an end by 2:00 in the morning and will give way to mostly to partly cloudy skies. very cold temperatures will then spill into the area with highs generally in the single digits through tuesday. it will also be breezy on monday. we'll warm back up into the mid 20s on wednesday and the low 40s on thursday. we then get close to 50 degrees on friday and saturday, all with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. we could see more rain and snow next sunday with highs in the mid 30s.>> thanks ryan...(áanchors ad-lib to weatherá) to a young woman who is certain to inspire you this