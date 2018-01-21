Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Fish & Game Forecast
Sports
Game of the Week
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Watch Now
Saint Joseph
36°
Maryville
45°
Savannah
36°
Cameron
36°
Fairfax
39°
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Fish & Game Forecast
Sports
Game of the Week
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Watch Now
Another Mild Day Ahead
Another Mild Day Ahead
Posted: Sat Jan 20 20:20:17 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Jan 20 20:20:17 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Rose
Most Popular Stories
Two St. Joseph Residents Killed in Fatal Crash
St. Joseph Police Asking Public for Information on Walmart Robbery
Rosecrans to Remain Open During Government Shutdown
Texting Driver Causes Multi-Vehicle, Injury Accident
ATM Stolen Out of Maryville Hy-Vee Gas Station
Precipitation on the Way
A Burger to Help the Heart
Rosecrans Memorial Airport Breaks Ground on Wildlife Fence
Improvements Coming to Elwood Intersection
Dwight Yoakum to Perform at Missouri Theater
Community Events