Top Saturday Stories

two st. joseph residents are dead after a fatal vehicle crash in winston thanks for joining us tonight, i'm brooke anderson. the missouri state highway patrol says the crash happened on u.s. highway 69 just after 3 p.m. friday troopers say 21-year-old brent murphy and 37-year-old nicole burleson were pronounced dead at the scene another passenger, 25-year-old devin royle, was lifeflighted to the hospital with serious injuries officials say troopers received a domestic disturbance call friday afternoon a trooper spotted the vehicle heading north along i-35 the trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over -- but it sped off the trooper pursued the vehicle -- which was driven by murphy -- until they reached the city limits of winston there the trooper terminated the pursuit it was then the trooper witnessed the vehicle loose control and crash into a tree the accident is still under investigation a st. joseph woman was sent to the hospital after police say she was assaulted and robbed... the robbery took place outside the south belt dollar tree around 9: 30 friday night. authorities say the woman was a dollar tree employee who was leaving work for the night when a man approached her. the woman was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. officers would not confirm what items were stolen from the woman. the suspect was described by police as a light skinned male, wearing a dark hoodie. the suspect is still at large -- if you have any information, you're asked to call 9-1-1. the st.joseph school district began the final round of interviews to find st. joseph's next superintendent. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on their first candidate -- dr. rebecca albrecht. vo: the final round of interviews for the st. joseph superintendent position, has begun the st. joseph school board kicked off final round interviews with regional native dr. rebecca albrecht, dr. rebecca albrechtsjsd superintendant candidate "i have spent most of my life and most of my professional career in this region. i think st. joe is a regional hub, not just for economics but also for education." vo: albrecht is currently the superintendent of the maryville school district and said the experience has prepared her for a jump a larger district dr. rebecca albrechtsjsd superintendant candidate "by working in a smaller district you do so many things at the ground level, you have a very throughout knowledge and understanding of things such as building a budget. i've done that , so i feel that will benefit me in a larger district."vo: albrecht met with members of the community to answer questions kayte hale- langnerparent"she was well informed on the issues of the school district and also well educated in policies and practices in education in general."vo: and explain her plans to improve the district. aaron duncanboard candidate "she seems to have some very positive ideas and ways on how she has moved prior school districts forward. so i think she would have a good shot at being able to use those same techniques to move our school district forward." vo: albrecht says if she is selected she would like to immediately start building relationships in the community. dr. rebecca albrecht sjsd superintendant candidate "i think the key element in establishing those relationships is to just be the person that i am. i'm very honest, i have a lot of personal integrity and i try to treat people the right way, the way they need to be treated."sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader.>>> the school board will continue interviews with the remaining candidates tuesday and wednesday the next superintendent is expected to be named at the next board of education