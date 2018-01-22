Speech to Text for Kidney Donors Story

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a northwest missouri state lawmaker helped give the gift of live to not just one, but three people. one of them was someone near and dear to him. i had the opportunity to speak with him as he paid it forward. <<district two missouri state represenative j. eggleston (egg-les-ton) of maysville never thought he would help give back by going under the knife but also be a hero in the process. j. eggleston donated kidney to save his wife's life: "i don't look at it that way. i did what any spouse or loved one would do. i know a lot of people who would be on the same boat do the same thing." eggleston's wife cathie had been suffering from kidney failure for few years and needed a kidney transplant. so he volunteered to see if he was a perfect match journey was just beginning. cathie eggleston kidney recipent: "they said a paired match, find somebody else in the united states and they found two other people that would match with all of us."j. eggleston: "this came up as a three way trade, which was rare than the two way trade." through the national "kidney paired donation" program at the university of kansas hospital in kansas city was a match found for eggleston's kidney in ann arbor, michigan. on wednesday, he went into surgery to get one of his kidneys's removed and immediately was flown to michigan. the recipient's friend who lives in detriot then donated a kidney for another individual. then another friend donated their's to cathie. once her kidney was received, cathie then went into surgery and had the new kidney implanted. all surgeries happened in one day. dr. sean kumer m.d. transplant surgeon: "these organs can travel all the way across the country, back and forth. we organize with multiple centers so we can match with other pairs that are in similar situations. so donor a can get recipient b and vise versa." eggleston says it feels special to be a part of improving three people's lives, including the woman he loves. now they just want to focus on something they really couldn't before more time together. cathie eggleston: "it brought us a lot closer, him donating. six people's lives got changed. it's cool. we hope to get to meet the people someday. "j. eggleston: "more years with her than otherwise we wouldn't have had. life wouldn't have been any fun without her, so i'm happy to be a part of extending her life."reporting in st. jospeh alonso.