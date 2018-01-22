Speech to Text for Bad Hair Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

good morning, today is monday, january 22nd, 2018 i'm dane hawkins... and i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso... (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<rain and snow showers are possible on monday as temperatures cool down into the upper 30s. it could get windy as well, but on tuesday, we'll be in the low 40s with lots of sunshine. we'll be in the mid to upper 40s on wednesday and on thursday, we'll climb to the mid 50s once again with mostly sunny skies. the mid 50s are in store on friday as well, but friday could get windy along with a chance for a few evening showers. some of those showers could continue into early saturday morning as we cool back down into the low 40s. on sunday, we'll be in the low 30s with partly cloudy skies.>> thanks vanessa. the st.joseph school district