Speech to Text for Nodaway Animal Shelter Closed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

close. many would say its always a good time to adopt a pet, but you'll have to wait at least two weeks if you're planning on getting a furry friend from the nodoway animal shelter. we aren't the only ones battling colds. last week, humane society staff noticed a couple of animals coming down with a cold and later a few more animals got sick. staff decided to take this time to close the shelter to the public and focus on sanitizing and cleanning the shelter. this isn't un-common for shelters to have a round of animal sickness at least once a year and usually it's cleared up after two weeks. they are greatful for their space heater donations after they posted that the building fernace broke down and now they could use cleanning supplies.. (sot we're going through several bottles of bleach a day, cleaning the floors, floor cleanner lysol wipes, all the basic neccesities that you could think of to help clean up.) despite the temporary closing, the shelter as taken in and found homes for over 700 animals since last year. you can still look at potential pets and apply to be an adoptive candidte on their website.. nodaway-humane- society-dot-wordpress-dot-c- o-m.