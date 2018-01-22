Speech to Text for Rosecrans Animal Fence

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

rosecrans memorial airport is taking additional steps to keep animals and airport staff safe. rosecrans broke ground on a new wildlife fence this afternoon. the $1.8million project will cover the perminitor of rosecrans airport extending approximately 20,000 linear feet and standing eight foot high (sot )"it's a great example of how community and all types of agencies can get together and get something done. the military, the state of missouri, the county and city all working together to get this fence project done." airport officials say the new fence was needed for animal control and additional security on the runways. the project was a collaborative effort between the rosecrans memorial airport, the city of st. joseph and the air national