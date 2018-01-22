Speech to Text for Fatal Vehicle Crash Winston

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

two st. joseph residents are dead after a fatal vehicle crash in winston thanks for joining us tonight, i'm brooke anderson. the missouri state highway patrol says the crash happened on u.s. highway 69 just after 3 p.m. friday troopers say 21-year-old brent murphy and 37-year-old nicole burleson were pronounced dead at the scene another passenger, 25-year-old devin royle, was lifeflighted to the hospital with serious injuries officials say troopers received a domestic disturbance call friday afternoon a trooper spotted the vehicle heading north along i-35 the trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over -- but it sped off the trooper pursued the vehicle -- which was driven by murphy -- until they reached the city limits of winston there the trooper terminated the pursuit it was then the trooper witnessed the vehicle loose control and crash into a tree the accident