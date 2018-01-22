wx_icon Saint Joseph 35°

Dollar Tree Robbery

still under investigation a st. joseph woman was sent to the hospital after police say she was assaulted and robbed... the robbery took place outside the south belt dollar tree around 9: 30 friday night. authorities say the woman was a dollar tree employee who was leaving work for the night when a man approached her. the woman was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. officers would not confirm what items were stolen from the woman. the suspect was described by police as a light skinned male, wearing a dark hoodie. the suspect is still at large -- if you have any information, you're asked to

