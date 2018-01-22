Speech to Text for SJSD Superintendent Interviews

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

9-1-1. the st.joseph school district began the final round of interviews to find st. joseph's next superintendent. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on their first candidate -- dr. rebecca albrecht. vo: the final round of interviews for the st. joseph superintendent position, has begun the st. joseph school board kicked off final round interviews with regional native dr. rebecca albrecht, dr. rebecca albrechtsjsd superintendant candidate "i have spent most of my life and most of my professional career in this region. i think st. joe is a regional hub, not just for economics but also for education." vo: albrecht is currently the superintendent of the maryville school district and said the experience has prepared her for a jump a larger district dr. rebecca albrechtsjsd superintendant candidate "by working in a smaller district you do so many things at the ground level, you have a very throughout knowledge and understanding of things such as building a budget. i've done that , so i feel that will benefit me in a larger district."vo: albrecht met with members of the community to answer questions kayte hale- langnerparent"she was well informed on the issues of the school district and also well educated in policies and practices in education in general."vo: and explain her plans to improve the district. aaron duncanboard candidate "she seems to have some very positive ideas and ways on how she has moved prior school districts forward. so i think she would have a good shot at being able to use those same techniques to move our school district forward." vo: albrecht says if she is selected she would like to immediately start building relationships in the community. dr. rebecca albrecht sjsd superintendant candidate "i think the key element in establishing those relationships is to just be the person that i am. i'm very honest, i have a lot of personal integrity and i try to treat people the right way, the way they need to be treated."sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader.>>> the school board will continue interviews with the remaining candidates tuesday and wednesday the next superintendent is expected to be named at the next board of education