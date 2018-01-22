Speech to Text for 100th Birthday Addie Burtnett

retirement community had a special celebration today. addie burtnett is celebrating her 100th birthday. burtnett was born on january 20,1918 in harvard, illinois. burnett spent the early years of her life in colorado before eventually leaving home to start a family of her own. burtnett taught sunday school at the first christian church of oregan for over 50 years and attributes her longevity to her faith. (sot )"believe in god and follow him, it's our only chance." addie was joined by friends and family for a lunchtime celebration and cake. addie said she doesn't want anything for her birthday but was happy to celebrate with her family and friends at her home at