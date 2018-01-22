Speech to Text for Hair-a-thon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

squire. several hair salons around town were kept busy today... four local hair salons participated in st. joe's first haircut-a-thon. various beauty salons were offering haircuts and special services to benefit the st. kolbe-puckett center for healing. services varied from business to business, but from 10 am until 1, 100 percent of the profits from those services were donated to kolbe-puckett center to help people battling drug addiction. (sot )"some of my clients that come in here, you talk to people,they talk to you. there are somethings i really take to heart from them. everybody is touched by addition in one way or another. everybody is touched by addiction." if you missed out on getting a haircut today, ambiance salon will be accepting donations on behalf of the health center throughout the