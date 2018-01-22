Speech to Text for Greitens Interview

zandt. the governor gave his first media interviews since explosive allegations stemming from an extramarital affair became public. and today greitens denied harsh claims against him as a criminal investigations is launched. abc's erielle reshef has more. <<: embattled missouri governor eric greitens speaking out in his first interview on camera since admitting to a months long affair with his former hairdresser? ipstrm 6 mo governor 22;03;49;55 gov: this was a consensual relationship. now confronting bombsell allegations of blackmail and threats of violence that have made him the target of a criminal investigation. sot: greitens there was no violence; this was all consensual. gfx but in a 2015 recording secretly made by her then-husband - the woman says during that encounter in his home -- greitens bound her hands and blindfolded her - took a photo of her partially nude and warned her to remain silent. gov:there was no blackmail, there was no threat of blackmail. there was no threat of a photograph in blackmail greitens also firmly denying that anyone associated with him paid the woman not to talk. gov: those things are absolutely false. areva: 21;22;28;50 it's important i think to note that we have not heard from the woman who was involved in the affair. we're hearing from her ex-husband // we need to hear from this woman, because she knows what happened in that basement when he allegedly taped her and took the nude photograph the controversy - a stain for the former navy seal - a rising star in the republican party and married father of two? (sot greitens - wright greitens) but most importantly, i'm a proud husband and father despite calls - from some on both sides of the isle - to resign?.the country's second youngest governor defiant - in the face of the sex scandal. telling the associated press "i'm staying, i'm staying." >> a st. louis circuit attorney has launched a criminal investigation - but the governor says neither he nor his attorneys have been contacted by the circuit attorney's office on this or any