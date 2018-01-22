Speech to Text for Sunday Government Shutdown

the end of the second full day of the federal government shutdown. it's estimated that as many as 800,000 federal workers will not report to work tomorrow -- furloughed until a deal is struck between congressional republicans and democrats. that appears to even include those who answer the phone at the white house. and it's clear who president trump and others in the white house blame for the impasse. (sot: "thank you for calling the white house. unfortunately we can't answer your call today because congressional democrats are holding government funding hostage to an unrelated immigration debate. ) with no news out of washington tonight, the shutdown will continue into a third day tomorrow.democrats and republicans continue blaming each other for the shutdown with the knowledge that at some point, they will have to come to an agreement somehow.. << brooke anderson reportsnat: "negotiating with this white house is like negotiating with jello...it's next to impossible")the government on shutdown for the second day while republicans and democrats continue pointing fingers at each othersot senator mcconnell ("this is pure folly.")sot senator schumer ("the americans know why we are in a dysfunctional state -- we have a dysfunctional president.." local democrats echoing that statement sot derek evans, our revolution founder ("the president is suppose to be this big deal maker. of course the republicans have control of the house, control of the senate and the white house and ultimately trump failed to broker a deal when he's had plenty of time to do so.")it comes down to immigration -- nat: daca cheeringdemocrats looking for a solution to daca -- a program that provides legal protection to some 800,000 so-called "dreamers" or undocumented immigrants that came to this country as childrenrepublicans feel the issue should be debated seperatelysot senator rob schaaf, (r) mo "yeah, they otta do what we do in missouri and demand that the legislator only take one issue at a time, and not bundle issues together.")but democrats say they won't pass a spending bill until there's guaranteed proection for dreamersand while the debate drags out, the shutdown furloughs 800 thousand federal workers and defers pay for many military personnelsot derek evans ("multiple individuals are going to be worrying about whether they're going to be able to get paid this month, whether they're going to be able to pay bills this month. you know, it's really sad like i said it shows a broken moral compass.")sot senator schaaf ("let me tell you what the outcome will be. the government will not be shutdown forever.") >> another vote to end the debate and proceed to a funding bill is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon. meanwhile a weekend of marches against the trump administration continued today in nevada. this one in las vegas was dubbed "power to the polls" it's part of a national voter registration and mobilization drive targeting swing states such as nevada. the president of planned parenthood of america was among the guest speakers -- and much of her tone was targeted to immigration. (sot: "we stand in solidarity with the dreamers in solidarity with the united states senators who are fighting back and saying these are americans too." ) nevada is one of a couple of states where democrats think they can pick up a senate seat in the midterm elections slated for later this