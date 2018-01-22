Speech to Text for Senior Physical Therapy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

we are in that deep yellow. >>reporter: all of these workouts available at your fingertips and on your own time. get ready to discover your newest favorite routine. young physically active very healthy folks. a little bit intimidating. but kelly and shelby here talking about getting seniors up and moving. you are with and health services. physical therapy. thank you for being with us today. not everybody has to do the stuff we just saw. >> exactly. we have options for seniors in their homes. typically in a facility, besides the services we provid , we try to figure out how we can bless the community. how we can get back to the community. one of the ways we do that is by keeping them strong and healthy. a lot of people as they get older, they become more sedentary whether it's health problems or weight. things they've got going on, pain. if they exercise, a lot of those things will go away. our owners have graciously let us offer this to the community. kelly is out there doing exercises and showing them all the benefits. >>alan: let's say we have folks in their 60s. they are sitting on the couch, maybe having a snack. how do they get started? they get started, depending on what they are doing in their home. right into their home unless they are using us for therapy. i go to living facilities and some assisted-living facilities and they just come to my class. that's how we get started. >>alan: they say the hardest part of getting any physical routine started or just work out is to get started. that first step. what we do to nudge them a little bit? realizing all the benefits. there are so many benefits. mobility, people dealing with arthritis. the more you exercise, the more you become flexible. the heart is a muscle too. if you exercise, it will make your heart better. it's better for the brain, better for depression. a natural mood enhancer. >>alan: you feel good. what kind of exercise would they be doing? don't let folks be intimidated right off the bat thinking they will do weights and all that stuff. >> very low impact exercise. i try to tailor it to the group i have. sometimes they will even come in and tell me about an issue they are having. stiff neck or something like that. we do a little stretch. a few exercises to help that. really, it's not intimidating at all. i tell them how they can make it more. >>alan: as i am beginning to age, what i am noticing is flexibility. becoming a bigger issue. >> i too anam entering that age. it's no fun but i feel like i have a step up because i understand how important exercise is. i think people go from doing so well in my class. one of them got hit with the flu. came back into my class. not long after she came home from hospital. because i think she rebounded so well because she was doing so great with exercise. >>alan: like you said, you offer this to your clients in care what you have stuff at the senior center. there's the information on the screen. first and third mondays at