Speech to Text for Texas School Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

8th. texaspolice report a 16 year- old student is in custody this morning after opening fire at a texas high school in ellis county. officials say a male student argued with a female student and shot her in the cafeteria around 8am at italy high school. authorities say school officials initially stopped him after he ran from the area. they say he then ran again and was stopped by police and arrested. the 15 year-old victim was airlifted to parkland hospital in dallas -- her condition has not been released. (sot "the male engaged the female victim in the cafeteria and fired several shots from a semi-automatic 380 handgun. the handgun was recovered at the scene and now in evidence.") students at the school were released to their families after the school