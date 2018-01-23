Speech to Text for Solutions for Life Health Insurance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the 50s now blizzard warnings. >> that's the way we like it. >> always plenty to think about when it comes to health insurance. - - from solutions for life is here now to talk about general medicare issues. >> thanks for having me. we just came out with an annual - - one time per year. everybody can change their prescription drug plans. >> unless you have a life-changing event, right? >> that's the underage market. i'm talking about medicare. during that period of time is the only time you can change if you are already on medicare or enrolled or disenrolled from a medicare advantage plan. gets kind of complicated. right now we're in a different. quality medicare advantage. january 1 through february 14. if you signed up in the annual election. and it's still not working, you can make that change until february 14. medicare - - if you get caught in a bad situation. we want to make sure that people know their options. one of the issues we had is a solicitors. the public needs to know you cannot be solicited door-to-door for a medicare advantage or a part b plan. that is actually illegal. >> what about supplemental plans? >> you can enroll any time of year. period. folks want to go under medicare then you have until february 14. >> if you don't make that change during this period, you don't have a special election period. those plans for the rest of the year. >> will generally need help understanding? >> you get something in the mail and you want to know what it means. what does it cost a lot to get an advisor? >> we don't charge our clients to give advice because we get paid by the insurance company. we don't charge any fee. any medicare advisor that charges is also illegal. >> got you. >> they can't go door to