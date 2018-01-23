Speech to Text for Flu Cases Rising

this year's flu epidemic continues to claim lives, and isn't slowing down... the c-d-c blames the flu for at least 30 child deaths so far. health officials calling this the worst flu season in eight years. the flu is now widespread in every state except hawaii. because the flu is highly contagious..doct ors say it's important to keep the virus from spreading. (sot dr. jen ashton/abc chief medical correspondent: "i think the key thing is about time and distance. time that you can spread the flu, 1 day before you develop symptoms and up to 5 to 7 days after your symptoms begin. and in terms of transmitting the flu, the flu virus can travel up to at least 6 feet and that's by coughing, sneezing, breathing or talking, so keep your distance.") almost 75- thousand confirmed flu cases have been reported so far... however, doctors say that number is probably higher because most people