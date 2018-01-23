Speech to Text for Financial Advice for Travelers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

difference in the camera shot, the camera had fog. it's interesting the way that works out. thank you mike. >> anchor: >>> money advice for you snow birds. >> man: finances out in the cold is not something you want. that. some people tell me they've artie left the climate. a few things that you want to keep in mind, the first thing i will mention is to be careful with the things you post on social media. it is hard to broadcast that, we like to. it gives people the idea that you are not around. it can also open the door for identity thieves to know one more thing about you. >> i imagine too that your broadcasting to bully from your home. then obvious things like newspaper and mail, make sure they don't pile up. >> notify your bank or banks that you're going to be . let them know that you're going on vacation for a short period of time. that way they don't reject your debit transactions when you are thousand miles from home and need to buy something. let them know and give them the days and locations. the software is pretty good at picking up the things that you purchase now. >> really does happen where your credit card has been rejected. lex it is not just advice to give out, it really happened. >> it is happened to me before, i learned the lesson and i made sure i notified the appropriate person. most of us have gotten better about the things online and certainly these days online activity is pretty easy to do. if you move things because your way from home does not mean you should move away from the real world things. bring reminders as you know what to do. >> you probably want to leave the heat on just a little bit it