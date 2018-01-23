Speech to Text for Meatball Appetizer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

anchor: you have to have a good main dish and then you can appreciate this. >> that's right and it start with the good things like you do. meatballs, that smells amazing. it is an extremely easy to be. we have onions, garlic and worcestershire sauce. there's some really fine cracker crumbs. it's mixed altogether. then i've added a little extra of these and i'm going to put them with provolone cheese. just roll your meatball into this. an interesting added ingredient. i understand why you do that. sometimes it can be too much. this is 4 pounds of lean beef. in a pound of sausage. what i do is take one sleeve of cracker and crush them up then add them until you get to a consistency. >> you're talking about saltines? >> yes saltines. >> that is exactly why and that's a good question. like i said you just roll this into a ball and stick your thumb down into it. then take your cubed provolone and work it back around it. i bake these in the oven. you don't have to turn it or risk putting a hole in it so that she's comes up. i've kind of messed these up a little bit. >> some people will actually go ahead and freeze that a little bit so it hardens everything up in the middle. >> that is exactly right. >> you've got one right. >> you can use any type of sauce that you like on these. you can go with a mushroom soup or barbecue. we have actually brought a homemade cherry barbecue sauce. so many people like that and you can change it. you can even go with a sweet-and-sour. >> i saw that you have an extra pair of gloves. they are right there by you. >> we have like 30 seconds left. >> we have plenty of times. >> i will go ahead and put a little bit of barbecue sauce these. >> i usually broblow these things up, we don't have all afternoon. then you just kind of cooked them in the oven. >> i bake them in the oven. >> they have a little bit of a crust on them. >> then you can throw them in the oven if you're going to put a sauce on them. or you can just completely cover them in a sauce and put them in a crockpot. you can love them cook and you can use that as a serving dish. >> that is a lot of cheese. >> it is. >> put it uall in there. >> sweet-and-sour is good on two. watch involvement that people come i tell you. >> we're going to try these >> anchor: alright, i need a meatball. they are pretty good. >> we had catering thatsurprise provided these four. >> so it's not just desserts. >> we're doing my catering and we do anything from him to turkey. >> how can i get a hold of you? >> they can call the shop at 816 344 0969. >> and you do big catering and small catering.