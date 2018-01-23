Speech to Text for Government Reopens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

office. the federal government on the third day of shutdown -- congress finally voting on a deal to temporarily reopen the senate voted on final passage, 81-18, the house voted 266-150 -- approving a 3- week government funding measure the measure would re-open the federal government, extend chip for 6 years, and delay for two years the obamacare cadillac tax & medical device tax senator mitch mcconnell says there's still a lot of work to be done (sot "soon federal operations will be getting back to normal for the american people. we all know what comes next. a challenging negotiation on a host of serious issues. the weeks ahead will require the best from all of us. i hope we can remember some lessons from this regrettable incidence." ) the bill will now head to president donald trump for his signiture -- that will allow federal government to reopen for business tomorrow