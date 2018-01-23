Speech to Text for Missouri Highway Safety Score

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

becomes the law. missouri's highway safety laws receieved a report card today -- they got an f according to a study conducted by roadmap reports, the state's safety laws are some of the poorest in the country the site rated states based on laws covering child safety, distracted driving, driving under the influence and occupant protection according to the study, missouri is one of the states with the fewest safety laws the missouri state highway patrol says while they don't make the laws, they do work hard to keep the highways as safe as possible (sot sgt. jake angle "we enforce those laws that are on the books, and we do that - that's something that we take very seriously. so, as an agency i know we go out there each and every day and we strive to make the roadways as safe as we possibly can for the citizens in the state of missouri." ) the study shows about 950 fatalities occured throughout the state in 2016 the economic impact of motor vehicle crashes comes to over 5 billion dollars for the state of missouri, according to the roadmap reports