Speech to Text for Rec Center Flu Impact

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

not get tested. its a new year to try and get in shape but this cold and flu season hasn't been making it easy... kq2's dane hawkins went to some local gyms to see how they're keeping their members healthy áánatsááa new year and a new diet can make you feel invincable...but health officials have called this the worst cold and flu season in the past eight years. and some worry that going to a crowded gym áánats sot- every year in januaryááto get back into the swing of fitness could knock you back out with a cold.so during this time of year fitness center staff like laurie shadwick amp up how often they clean. [sot- lauren shadwick ]we clean constantly through here.[track] the recreation facilties director chuck hemf also says motion sensing supplies helps to cut down on germs. [sot-chuck kempf]the touchless sensers on the toilets and the sinks and the soup dispencers and that typr of thing too so that keeps your from having to grap ahold of ahandle that several people might be using [track]but sickness in yourself and your fellow fit community is something you can help prevent[sot-coming in and make sure you yourslef are wiping down the equipment and making sure it's clean for yourself. you can wipe it down before and you can wipe it down after so that way you arent passing down your germs to any one else.[track]and even through the gym staff cleans frequenly to help you from gettig sick, the rec center says the best way to help yourself is to wash your hands frequently and use plenty of hand sanitizer. áánatsááá[track]dane hawkins reporting for kq2 youe local news leader so if you thought you had an exscuse to give up on that new years fitness goal.. just wash your hands and