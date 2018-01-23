Speech to Text for SJSD Superintendent Fort Dodge

schools. while dealing with the budget issues, the school board is also looking to hire a new superintendent. current superintendent robert newhart is leaving at the end of the year. the board is down to looking at three finalists for the job -- one of whom is doug van zyl from fort dodge iowa, kq2's alan van zandt made the trip north to fort dodge today to meet van zyl personally. <<"we cut $3 million out of our budget, which is a $42 million budget, in my first year here and $2 million the following years."doug van zyl has had to make cuts to balance a school district budget -- when he took over as superintendent of the fort dodge school district eight years ago, he also had to consolidate a couple schools. van zyl has had experience with many of the same issues facing the st. joseph school district right now."we kind of struggled with trust and knowing what was going on in the school district. when you're making some negative decisions that impact families that creates a negative vibe and atmosphere.mending fences amd bringing calm to a struggling district might be why board members with st. joseph school district are intrested in him as a candidate for the superintendent's job here. van zyl started his career as an elementary school teacher. he has administrative experience in the houston metro area and closer to home has been an administrator in both the harrisonville and independence school districts."you have to be the person who comes in and does what you're going to do. you're open and up front.""he doesn't say things he doesn't mean. he doesn't say things he doesn't do. right away you don't have the suspicion of somebody who says one thing and does another." van zyl says he knows what he's getting into should he be chosen as the superintendent in st. joseph. he says he respects the teachers who have been on the front lines during the entire time, keeping focused on educating kids. "you have to pat them on the back. obviously they've perservered and have gone through a lot stuggles and challenges. yet, kids are still achieving and performing in and out of the classroom and being successful.">> van zyl will have his final round of interviews in st. joseph on wednesday. the other finalists are dr. becky albrecht..superintendent of the maryville school district...and dr. bill cowling...an assistant superintendent of for the blue springs school district. albrecht had her final interview last saturday -- cowling will be in st. joseph tomorrow. van zyl was the only one of the three finalists who accepted our request to talk with them on-site