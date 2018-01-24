Speech to Text for Superintendent Committee

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

month. cowling spent much of his day in st. joseph introducing himself to the public. kq2's brooke anderson is in studio now to share some of the impressions he left on community members alan -- after more meetings with board members this morning, cowling's afternoon was dedicated to getting to know the community. cowling spent some time at benton this afternoon talking with students. there, he was asked about his experience and what he thinks he can bring to the table should he be chosen for the job. afterward -- cowling spoke with a group of parents and other community members. many questions in that interview focused on special needs students. in the end, there were mixed reactions. (sot "a really nice guy, i really enjoyed meeting him and then hearing what he had to say. he's a very interesting person and i feel like he has a lot of good qualities and strengths.")(sot "i think he has a great background. um...i think his background is in - it's not in - he doesn't have a lot of experience in what i'm looking for for a candidate." ) cowling also interviewed with a group of teachers, staff and school district administrators this evening community members participating say they're looking forward to meeting the third and final candidate tomorrow he is doug van zyl, the superintendent of the ft. dodge, iowa school district. reporting in studio, brooke anderson, kq2, your local news