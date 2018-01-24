Speech to Text for Happy Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<above normal temperatures are on tap for your wednesday. sunshine will start if you're celebrating a birthday today...we want to wish you a happy birthdayand tell you who you're also sharing it with... starting with.. 77 year old neil diamond. he's one of the most successful adult contemporary artists in the history of the billboard chart. he has sold over 125 million records and is known for hits like "kentucky woman," "sweet caroline," and "america." next -- ed helms turns 44 on this day. the comedic actor first gained recognition on "the daily show," then went on to play the character andy bernard on the nbc series "the office." his film credits include the "hangover trilogy," "cedar rapids" and "vacation." and daveed diggs is turning 36. the rapper and stage actor is known for originating the roles of thomas jefferson and marquis de lafayette in the 2015 broadway musical "hamilton." his first performance came during the show's first preview on july 13th, 2015 at the richard rogers theater locally we have a couple birthday wishes to give out. the first goes to blanche gilbrt who is celebrating today. and also a happy birthday shoutout to mike violett from your little sister and your big sister. if you want to wish someone happy birthday on air -- send us an e-mail at h-t-m birthdays at kq2 dot com. today is also national peanut butter day! the aztecs and incas made an early version of peanut butter. but it wasn't as creamy as the version americans have been eating for decades. peanut butter was first introduced to the masses at the 1904 universal exposition in st. louis. it's packed with protein and is a strong source of vitamin e, b-6, calcium and iron. want to honor peanut butter on its special day? use #nationalpeanutbutterday on social media.