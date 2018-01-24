Speech to Text for Best Way to Shed Weight

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

people... but it might also be a challenge to decide which is the best way to shed those pounds. dr. omar ghanem -- from mosaic life care -- is struggle for a lot of people. it might also be a challenge to find out the best way to shed those pounds. doctor - - the mosaic lifecare is here. you are talking about the right time to go beyond diet and exercise. maybe take care of things in another way. >> absolutely. our discussion will be about weight loss surgery. who really qualifies to get the surgical option instead of medical management with weight topic: weight loss surgery lifestyle changes vs medical therapy-who qualifies for weight loss surgery-what is people who qualify for program before surgery-why not just just use lifestyle changes or <<southwest winds on wednesday as people who qualify, you have to have a bmi of 40 or above were 35 with one of the obesity related conditions. hypertension, heart disease - - >> is the best time to get surgery when it's not just cosmetic? when it's something that might affect my health. >> absolutely. this is why this education is worldwide. the result will be better after the bariatric surgery. >> what are the various methods to do that? i know there is libel section, that freezing. >> that would be the plastic surgery part. ours is more for obesity which is weight loss itself. either we do a - - which cuts 90 percent of the stomach out and leaves 10 percent. or a bypass where the stomach is the size of an egg and reshuffle the bowel so that people can't eat much and also not absorb much of what they eat. these are the surgeries we perform. most of these are done through very small incisions. half inch, five small incisions. usually it's about one hour -two hours. patient stay in the hospital one or two nights maximum and then they are discharged. very safe procedure. >> there's also a belt you can put around someone's stomach as well and that keeps it from being able to expand. to me, that seems like a better option. >> that's the band. it was very famous in the early 2000. it had so many complications like band intolerance. nowadays, we don't offer this option anymore as a primary weight loss procedure. >> so what are we talking about for cost? >> most insurances cover it. if it's cash, it's $14,000-$20,000. most insurances pay for it so patients have to pay a minimal amount. i just care about curing the patient. having them treat the disease and cure the disease