MoDOT Truck Accident

Posted: Wed Jan 24 07:31:04 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 24 07:31:04 PST 2018
Posted By: Nick Ingram

leader scary moments for a modot truck driver today... after the dump truck he was driving overturned. it happened in andrew county on route-d near rea. troopers say the accident happened when the truck went off one side of the road. (sot steve force/missouri state highway patrol: "the driver had difficulity getting back on the road, overcorrected a little bit and ran off the left side of the road and overturned.") the driver was not hurt.

