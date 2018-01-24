Speech to Text for SJSD Superintendent Candidate Cowling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

superintendent job at the st. joseph school district had his chance to wow the public today. good evening, i'm alan van zandt school board members introduced blue springs assistant superintendent bill cowling to the community today, including a sit-down with the media. here's what we learned from him today. for st. joseph superintendent finalist bill cowling, he compares his job as an educator with the 21 years of service he gave to the missouri army national guard." "educators have a servants heart. it's how we're wired. we're going to contiuously talk about that and remind people of that we serve and that we serve in different capacities."cowling has worked in the blue springs school district for nearly 25 years, the last ten as an assistant superintendent. he says not the having experience as a head superintendent should not shy people away from thinking he is right for the job. "it's that care we put into our preparation that prepares us to serve people. i guess i'd like to suggest that it's the titles that are far less important than the experiences that someone can bring." board members with the st. joseph school district will make the final choice among three finalists for the superintendent's job. they know that whoever comes in will have to tackle some serious budget issues."i have a unique set of experiences with enhancing revenue and using outside funding sources that may or may not have been considered before. these are ways you can leverage local money and not affect the local budget."and cowling says he's ready to get to work to help rebuild the community's trust in the district. he says he'll do that one person at a time if needed."i would tell everybody in st. joe to get ready to drink coffee. through a very strategic plan we're going to drink coffee together. our team of colleagues are going to get to the homes and cul-de-sacs and tell the great story of st. joseph. we're going to move forward." the last of the three candidates to come to st. joseph will be doug van zyl, the superintendent of the ft. dodge, iowa school district. he will meet with the board and community tomorrow. a final decision by the board is expected next month. cowling spent much of his day in st. joseph introducing himself to the public. kq2's brooke anderson is in studio now to share some of the impressions he left on community members alan -- after more meetings with board members this morning, cowling's afternoon was dedicated to getting to know the community. cowling spent some time at benton this afternoon talking with students. there, he was asked about his experience and what he thinks he can bring to the table should he be chosen for the job. afterward -- cowling spoke with a group of parents and other community members. many questions in that interview focused on special needs students. in the end, there were mixed reactions. (sot "a really nice guy, i really enjoyed meeting him and then hearing what he had to say. he's a very interesting person and i feel like he has a lot of good qualities and strengths.")(sot "i think he has a great background. um...i think his background is in - it's not in - he doesn't have a lot of experience in what i'm looking for for a candidate." ) cowling also interviewed with a group of teachers, staff and school district administrators this evening community members participating say they're looking forward to meeting the third and final candidate tomorrow he is doug van zyl, the superintendent of the ft. dodge, iowa school district. reporting in studio, brooke anderson, kq2, your