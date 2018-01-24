Speech to Text for American Red Cross Blood Donations Low

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

red cross is still in critical need of blood. staff say donations have been low due to a combination of the holiday season, bad weather, and the current flu bug that is going around. locally, blood drives have followed national trends in that they have not been too successful they say blood supplies are low accross the nation. (sot because the need for blood never ends every single day somebody is needing blood. every ten seconds, somebody is needing blood. if you're healthy we're just asking everyone please come out and give cause you never know whenyou may be on the receiving end of that blood.) one donation can save up to three lives. to volunteer to donate visit w- w-w-red-cross-dot-org. the