Speech to Text for St. Joseph Animal Shelter Staying Healthy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

st. joseph animal shelter is taking precautions to make sure both humans and aminals stay healthy during this "bad" flu season. shelter staff say they follow daily disinfecting and cleaning procedures both in their offices and where they keep the animals. they say it helps prevent the flu from spreading but also other human and animal diseases. (sot jenna keyes st. joseph animal shelter: "we do often use a mixture of bleach and other solutions that is recommended in order to disinfect our kennel areas clean. we use the proper cleaning methods for each of those areas as well as other products to help disinfect and kill as many diseases and virus as possible.") keyes says the shelter requires all animals to be current with their vaccinations. if they see any animals are exhibiting signs of any illness, they take them to a vet as soon as possible. our