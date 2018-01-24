Speech to Text for Judy Sabbert Retirement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the president of heartland foundation here in st. joseph is stepping down... judy sabbert announced her retirement after 30 plus years with the foundationsabbert began at heartland foundation in 1986 as the grants manager she quickly moved up the ranks to chief operating officer, and was promoted to president in 2015 sabbert says her many accomplishments include helping to launch the healthy communities movement and the empowerment you program she says helping people find their value and potential in life left a lasting impact on her (sot judith sabbert "to see youth from all different curcumstances in life - to the most challenged, disenfranchised kids to the top performing kids - really kind of finding their voice and seeing the opportunity that they have and that they see they have to change the world.") sabbert says she knows the foundation will be in good hands moving forward she says she plan on spending her retirement traveling and volunteering as much