Speech to Text for High School Highlights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

part of high school basketball season... teams playing conference games... and also getting a glimpse of what their futures hold in districts playing in several tournaments leading up... in the cameron tournament tonight... savannah.. taking on lawson in the 2nd round of tournament play=== slow start for the two teams but then savannah gets going with a layup from grace stites ===lawson down by two but arent giving up now as sydni swafford gets the ball on the wing to score back-to-back 3-pointers to put them up by one===coach must've had a good game plan, savannah gives it right back to them with two back-to-back 3-pointers from gabby hummer and the streak keeps going with another one from anna hill..===savannah's hots shooting continues all night, they win this one 57-28 and play in the championship game saturday other side of the bracket.. consolation side...cameron taking on excelsior springs tigers lead 30-27 end of the third ===beginning of the fourth kaitlyn smith rebounds and throws it down court to arli smith for a layup, cameron within one to makes things interesting===later tigers up 30-27 cameron stays hot with an assist from lexi smith to jade wilson for an easy layup and we're back to a one point game=but excelsior keeps getting the upper edge with a 3-pointer from alli hatch to put them up 32-29 with a few minutes left in the game===cameron continues to fight back with a rebound and layup from alisha neal to keep the game closebut excelsior holds them off and wins 44-37 tigers play in consolation game on friday other games from the cameron tournament tonight... leblond falls to higginsville.. they'll play in the seventh place game friday... and then on the winner's side... maryville's last second shot missed.... giving chillicothe the win... 52-49... maysville....playing dekalb in the king city basketball tournament tonight..=====this was a physical game down low... as aaron crawford get a nice board and put back...===== maysville won the post match in the first half as keegan flinn has a nice take underneith...=====the lead is now extended to eight, 13-5... coach jenkins for the tigers calls a timeout to try and rally his players before half...=====the tigers respond with a fast break and lay-in by brian chapman out of the timeout...=====fans are looking for a spark from the tigers in the second half.. maysville continues to dominate down low in the in the fouth and win this one 42-31 other games from king city tonight... maysville girls beat stewartsville 56-29... and albany knocks off south holt... 36-28... north platte tournament... panthers in action against... polo high school....===== inbound to mackenzie brockhoff....easy bucket for the panthers....====and gracie roach gets in on the action.... goes all the way to the hole... 36-13 panthers....====grace rice gets alley rickel's miss...extending the lead.... ==== though the story of the game was the defense of north platte....====plays like this held polo to zero....yes.... zero...second half field goals...====north platte wins... 48-17 (sot ryan davis: "i thought we had excellent pressure tonight. um and then i felt like that carried over in the second half, i thought we kind of wore them down a little bit. but being able to sub some girls and play about nine girls tonight that made a big difference. carrying over from the first half to second half and having that pressure." ) north platte boys....play host to northland chirstian.... ===in the first....austin snook...down to jesse martin... off the glass....====on the other end....max babb... answers....====north platte trying to keep the scoring coming...====after many misses and rebounds...martin again cleans it up....====caine huffman goes the length of the floor....misses... martin finishes...====north platte finishes it in overtime.... 56-54....