Speech to Text for Ben Holland Bomb Threat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

bomb threat a bomb threat on the k-u edwards campus was quite the scare for many-- including a st. joseph firefighter taking classes there. what started out as a normal day for firefighter ben holland on tuedsay, quickly turned into something far more terrifying holland spoke of what took place in his classroom. and as kq2's brooke anderson reports -- what lasted 45 minutes -- felt like a lifetime. << brooke anderson reportsnat: emergency drill soundsa terrifying 45 minutes for students at the university of kansas' edwards campus tuesday nat: "emergency drill. walk to the nearest exit and vacate the building."these students were forced to flee their classroom after an alleged bomb threatsot ben holland ("our instructor just quickly said 'sir would you allow my students to leave?' and he was like 'yeah i guess so."ben holland -- a st. joseph firefighter and father of four -- was a student sitting in the class at the timehe says the class began as usual when a student walked in wearing what he described as a big vest and ball capsot ben holland ("he was acting real nervous. he started walking towards the front of the room and our instructor said why don't you find a seat and tell us your name. that's when he said 'well my names richard and i have a bomb strapped to me and i'm carrying a bag of grenades and i'm going to blow everybody up.")while the professor quickly began notifying campus security and police, holland says he took charge and starting talking with the suspect -- trying to get the man to stay calmsot ben holland ("i said 'are you a new student here?' and he said 'i am, i'm a junior and i know i'm never going to graduate so nobodies going to graduate.' that's when i said 'i - i hope your wrong!' police say they quickly responded to the bomb threat where they searched the student, the student's car and the building for any signs of explosivessot john lacy, pio officer oppd ("no bombs were found on his person or in his car or anything like that.")students were soon let back into the building, and evening classes continued as usual that night sot (" that suspect -- identified as 63-year-old richard ellis -- was arrested at the scene. he's been charged with aggravated