United Way Investing Donations

every year, the united way is looking for volunteers to make sure dollars are used to achieve the greatest impact in our community. details on how you can get involved this year. maybe the best way to explain this is before any united ways dollars go to an agency, you get the stamp of approval on it. >> it's not just the united way, it's the community. we are recruiting volunteers. if the community's money so we need the community to tell us, where do we invest those dollars to have the greatest impact. >> i have been a volunteer in the past it is a fascinating process. you learn about some of these agencies, don't you? >> yes. you will learn a lot about them. their financial information, their program and what impact are they having. because of the support of the united way, how much better our lives and our community. we want our volunteers to leave an impact through these agencies. >> don't want them to be scared off thinking they will look at spreadsheets and analyzing dollars. really is just what makes sense and common sense. >> yes, there is a financial site but we have volunteer financial analysts that look at the financials. whether you had any background or you just want to try something new, this is a great way to learn about the work of the partner agencies and what's happening in our community. >> you are not looking at a long commitment. >> it's 10-15 hours over an eight week period. from mid-march to mid-may. it's typically about five meanings, each lasting about two hours. you think about the work being done through this process. >> i know what generally happens is people get their feet wet by dipping in and volunteer. they get hooked and want to volunteer for those organizations themselves. >> that's what we hope happens as well. we want them to become advocates for these agencies to tell the great work happening through the united way. >> what is the timeline. they can call united way to sign up to volunteer. the process