Kids Safety Seats

>> welcome back to live at five, many kids eager to leave their car seat behind and wear a seatbelt like a big kid but the question is, when are they actually ready? - - is here to give us insight. how are you? >> i am fine. they want out of those. >> even bigger kids can still get hurt. >> exactly. that's what we need to talk about. when does the child actually fit? it's all about the fit on the seatbelt. children need to be four feet, nine inches and when 80 pounds. to wear an adult seatbelt. there are many that are not four foot nine. the printed material will give you the ages 8-12. but you know what, a lot of parents will at eight. really, they need to go to the four foot, nine inch and continue with the booster seat because it makes the seatbelt fit the child. >> what do you say to your child that says, i am too big for this. they don't want to feel like a little baby anymore. >> i know what i would say. then you don't go. tough love. that's the way i was raised. but that's not always practical. we have to explain their safety comes first. >> what can the difference be for a child in a proper safety seat versus maybe a child that might be a little too small for an adult seatbelt? >> they will come out of the seatbelt if they are too small. that's why they have the booster seat to raise them up to the proper height. that sepa will hold them in the position they need to stay in in order to stay safe. we want to lessen injuries. four foot, nine. 80 pounds. as adults, we need to go model the correct way to wear a seatbelt. that doesn't mean the straps behind us were under our arms. it needs to go over our shoulder so it stops our upper torso from going forward. >> i would think most adults are finally at the generation that they are used to wearing seatbelts. it's harder for me even today because we didn't learn that when we were young. >> right. didn't grow up with them. that's right. you will still find a lot of adults that don't wear their seatbelt and they don't wear it correctly for whatever the reason. but they are able model for the kids. >> the safety council has been so out front and making sure the seats are available in the community to folks. even the safety seats themselves are a different size for different kids. >> different sizes, different weights for different kids. when they get into the seatbelt, we really need the kids to be four foot, nine inches.