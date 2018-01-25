Speech to Text for New Career Openings in Health Field

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

they are safer in the backseat. >> welcome back to live at five. deadline quickly approaching if you are starting a new career in the health field. we've got - - to join us and tell us about great opportunities. i will start with you lindsay. you were a nurse. a nursing professional. if young adults are thinking about a career, this is one to get into. there are opportunities, beyond. >> so many opportunities. the lpn program we have at hilliard is a great route. they can work with families and kids. take the lpn program and then you can bridge over and get your rn. >> once you are an lpn or rn, there are so many fields in the nursing field that you can go into. >> right. you can be in the er, long-term care, tons of opportunity works with more of us getting older, more of us are needing medical care. we are going to be asking you for help before long. nancy, the dental program. tell us about that. >> our focus is on oral health prevention. and looking at the relationship between oral health and the overall body. we have a deadline quickly approaching february 1. i am encouraging those of you who have started the application process, get that paperwork in. >> i just noticed since i've gone to the dentist more and more, it's more than just cleaning teeth. hygienist are heavily involved in the program of dental care. >> definitely a link between our oral health and overall health. diabetes is affected by gum disease. we focus on prevention. therapy in order to help maintain that body holds. >> we are coming up on a deadline for the next semester. >> same thing for the lpn and surgical technologist. >> february 1. how long is the program? >> the lpn program is 11 months. we start in august and go through june. >> oral hygiene is a 22 month program. >> again, if folks have questions, can they call you at hilliard? >> call the front desk and asked for somebody and whichever