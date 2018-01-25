Speech to Text for Union Star Soup Supper Madeline Fox

a northwest community coming together to help one of their own battle cancer. - - formally of kq2 but now he's got a jimmy star hat on to tell us about why they are doing this. matt, even in the newsroom back in the day, you'd always be talking about - - as a good northwest midwest community. >> they will show their strides this week. a little girl in town is battling leukemia. chili and soup supper benefiting her cause raising money to help with medical bills. everything coming with that. i think pastor bob would agree, in the few weeks since she's been diagnosed, everyone has come together really well. started raising money to help out as well as organizing this supper. really expecting them to come out and help. really showing what everybody is made of. >> like this event for others, i bet this is not the first time your congregation gathered for one of your own. >> that's right. anytime there's a cause, this town comes together. this is something we had planned as a fundraiser for a building expansion but then when this came up, with that there's no question, this is a higher priority. this little girl, maddy. we invited everyone to join us. all kinds of little things to help maddie. >> how old is she? >> she will be three in april. >> sometimes life isn't fair. isn't there for a young girl to be diagnosed with leukemia. does she understand what's going on yet? >> i'm not sure that she does but she's been surrounded by so much love. her parents, grandparents, friends, neighbors. makes it a little bit easier. her brother is a real warrior. maddox is always right beside her. he's always wanting to do what he can do. >> i bet she will feel like a queen whether she knows why you are doing it. there's the information on the screen. coming up saturday. do people just show up? how should people participate? >> people can come from 5-8. come and go as you please. make the donation, mingle with friends. chili and soup as well as dessert. then another person around town has wristbands, that's another option to talk about that too. >> there will be other things in the next month or two. there is so much love. >> you aren't making the chili, are you? that sounds fair.