Speech to Text for Van Zyl Community Interview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

was hurt. the school board and community got a look today at the 3rd and final finalists for the superintendent's job with the st. joseph school district. doug van zyl is going through another round of interviews today with the st. joseph school district.. we first introduced you to van zyl on monday when we visited with him in his superintendent's office at his school district in fort dodge, iowa. when he took over that job eight years ago, his district faced many of the same issues that st. joseph does right now -- big budget cuts needed and even school consolidation. he says that experience gives him a path to follow should he be selected to come here. (sot: doug van zyl, sjsd superintendent candidate: "there were those negative feelings. there were those senses of distrust in that maybe the school district wasn't doing everything above board that it needed to do and wasn't as transparent. we've really tried to change that with being collaborative and being out there listening and being involved and asking for input over the last eight years. what i see is the opportunity to bring here. ) after tonight, the school board will have heard the closing arguments from each of the three finalists for the superintendent's job. they've got a meeting scheduled next week to talk over everything they've learned. the other finalists are becky albrecht who is the superintendent of the maryville school district and cowling, who is an assistant superintendent with the school district in blue springs. van zyl was the final candidate interviewed superintendent position. in addition to interviews with school administrators and board members, each candidate took time to meet with members of the community to discuss their plans for the district should they be chosen. this afternoon, van zyl sat down with parents and community members to talk about the future of st. joseph schools. (sot )"a strong school system is the backbone of any community. so we need a strong leader who can lead the district and understand how important it is to the entire community." the school board will make its final decision on the prospective candidates next week. the district will name the next superintendent at the next school board