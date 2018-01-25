Speech to Text for Rural Ambulance Services

rural missouri are being hit hard financially after the expiration of a federal medicare program. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how the expiration of the medicare extenders program will affect public safety <<vo: ambulance services in missouri are dealing with a serious financial crisis. the expiration of medicare extenders program in 2017 is causing emergency service provider to lose funding for their services in rural communities.gene bradley missouri ambulance association president "to put in it simple terms of dollars and cents; every dollar medicare reimburses buchanan county ems for their care, they lose two cents on the dollar, with the cut. rural areas lose three cents on the dollar. and super rural areas, where i'm at, lose 27 cents on every dollar." vo: while the program only provides reimbursement for medicare patients, those patients make up the largest percentage of ems patients in rural and super rural communitie. gene bradleymissouri ambulance association president "when you take roughly 27-78 percent away of the money we're being reimbursed by the government, it makes it hard to maintain that level of care. we try very hard to give them the same level of care they would get if they were in a city area, living where they do in the super rural areas." vo: and with the lack of federal funding, many ambulance services are looking to cut their budget to make ends meet. bit:john barclaynta chief of ems "the only way we would be able to come up with it is to cut the budget. so we would lose services, lose coverage, lose abilities right now that the community benefits from." vo:the super rural community in bethany would have to cut over $100,000 annually to compensate for this loss of revenue. sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader.>>> members of the missouri ambulance association have been working with elected officials to reinstate the medicare extenders program, but no immediate action has been taken to insure funding for emergency services in rural communities