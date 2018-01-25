wx_icon Saint Joseph 62°

Mosaic Home Health Anniversary

mosaic life care home health service is celebrating 4 decades of service today this afternoon, staff and employees held a ribbon cutting ceremony to signify the big event withint their 40 years of service, the agency has more than doubled their area of service -- from 6 counties to now 15 the agency says they pride themselves in caring for people of all ages and walks of life agency employees say they're looking forward to the next 40 plus years of service (sot denise schrader " ) mosaic life care home health service says withint the past 40 years, the agency has done 1.2 million visits -- traveling almost 12

