Speech to Text for KQ2 Ag Show Preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

>> for those of us that live in the city, it's easy to forget we are and ag dependent community. really something there for everybody. the farmers are there. >> the enchilada lady will be in there. they will have seminars cooking. seminars on beekeeping. >> mike's favorite part is the petting zoo. >> we've got a petting zoo for the kids this year. kids and the big kids. >> what is it about bringing everyone together that makes it special? >> it's kind of like you see people come and they see their neighbors they may not see that often. it's like a big familyreunion but everybody likes each other . >> i enjoyed every year. we will be there as well. you say where are you from? unioná, albany, they come from a ways out. >> there's like a 90 mile circle from around here. a smaller show so you can spend a lot of time and have a good chance of talking to people. i work a lot of big shows. they get lost in them and they are in a hurry to get through. this is small enough that they can have people to talk to. >> vendors willing to talk to you. it starts tomorrow. the details tomorrow, opens 10:00 a.m. all the way to 8:00 p.m.. then again on saturday from 9:00 a.m. -4 p.m. at the st. joseph civic arena. >> tickets are three dollars. it goes to the ffa. the kids working the doors, vendors. >> those students are still actively involved. lot of ffa groups. >> there is one here in saint joe. >> kq2 has been so happy to participate in this over the years. tomorrow starting at 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.. saturday night-four.