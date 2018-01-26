Speech to Text for Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

>>. >>alan: welcome that to live at five. january is human trafficking awareness month. - - is the author of a book about human trafficking. she is here to talk about an event that will shed light on the issue nationally and internationally. thanks for being with us. this isn't like reading by the beach. this is pretty heavy stuff. >> it really is. i got involved with human trafficking about three years ago when i was invited to go to a prayer bowl at the super bowl in new york city. the great economics in new york city, - - [indiscernible] >>alan: when we talk human trafficking, what does that exactly mean? >> the grouphave looked work wi are looking at the 31.4 million ladies around the world. 66 percent of them are in adult human trafficking. >>alan: this happens everywhere else but not in the united states? >> oh yes. >>alan: how big is the problem here? >> you will find a world map and it shows all of the countries that are sending and all of the arrows come to the united states. as i said, our economics draw. something like the super bowl is a big draw. this a lot of people there and they bring in the children, young women, young boys. >>alan: are these people who are brought to the u.s. for these people come here looking for life and then fall into the wrong hands? >> it is both. some are just vulnerable on the street and have no other option. or think they have no other option. >>alan: why is this a book you decided to support and promote? >> sharon is an author of mind. she's a fabulous author so of course i want to do anything she writes. but i thought this one had such a good message. someone needs to be out there telling us about this. >>alan: what is the message of the book? just to get the message out or what can we do about it? >> it is not an instructional book so to speak. it is actually a novel. based on a true story. someone that was a friend of mine that was involved from age 8. brought into prostitution and saw no other way out. she did come from greece and came to the united states and ended up in new york city. the first six chapters our about her life and how she came to be in that. i do fictionalize but the purpose of the book is awareness. one of the big messages i have and it is the feeling and stigma if you will, that goes with those that are caught in the straps. >>alan: the name of it is the well of the spirit. where can they get it? >> on amazon. >>alan: you also have a facebook live coming up. >> the 28th which is sunday. >>alan: what will they hear when they tune into facebook live? >> they can join in the discussion with questions. hopefully become more aware. >>alan: this is on sunday night at 7:00. they can find you on your facebook page. author sharon spiegel. a very heavy-duty book for sure. an important message. like you said, to raise the awareness that this goes on. every now and then we will have a new story about human trafficking. what we are looking for. >> it was in 2000 that the united states became more active in stopping this. beginning, some may be in asia or africa or elsewhere. >> kansas city is a hub for this. >>alan: sharon spiegel, thanks for being with us. the facebook event on