Speech to Text for HyVee Healthy Margaritas

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

>>alan: there we are in the kq2 kitchen with molly. she comes bearing gifts i guess. [multiple speakers] welcome. we've got the super bowl a week from sunday. lots of parties. lots of people inviting folks over. it's as much the party as the game anymore. >> it is. absolutely. there are a lot of people who are hyper focused on what they are putting into themselves. calories, sugar. that does not mean they want to give up their game day cocktail though. we have a suggestion for those who are more health conscious and want to incorporate - - into their game day party. >>alan: so we will pretend like we are health conscious today. people pretend and play along. you are looking at me like what? you've got some very colorful drinks. >> this is one of the new tequilas we are carrying in our store. they are made by the same people that do the - - vodkas. they are very true to the flavor they are supposed to be. >>alan: you brought three different kinds. >> i did. i brought a regular old mine and a pineapple jalapeno. if you like a kid, that's a fun twist and then i have a great crew. these are all available in our store. they take all the work out of making a margarita. >>alan: i know the industry has changed so much when you had the plain old bottle. now there are 18 different flavors. >> on this one, it says locale, low-carb. >> they are about 66 calories a serving. very mindful. >>alan: when you talk margaritas, you always talking sugar. >> your average margarita is about 450 calories for one margarita. these will not come anywhere near there. >>alan: are we going to make one today? easiest thing ever. he takes the lime around the rim of your class. did that in margarita salt there. then about 1.5 ounces of tequila itself. i'm just real familiar with this measuring device. as you can see, you've already got that margarita color. because it already has the lime in it, you don't need - - all you need on top is a little club soda. and then you are good. that is it. it is the easiest cocktail. >>alan: so what are we going to talk about for two minutes now? you made it so simple. >> you could do variations on this. for instance, if you wanted to do a strawberry margarita or mango but you still want to keep it low-calorie. this stands at about 99 calories. almost nothing. if you wanted to incorporate other flavors, you could have a puree. >> we should have talked about this. we have all the drinks here and then - - >>alan: we will let mike read up on that. we will take a quick break and return here on live at five. >>alan: back in the kitchen with molly from hy-vee. we were commenting on how light the smell and taste. you are going to have a free tasting. >> we will have a complementary tasting in our store. we do tastings every tuesday from 3-6. this coming tuesday, this will be the item we are featuring. if you are planning a party for the following weekend, this is a great opportunity to sample this to see if this is something you are interested in. >> low-calorie, low carbs. >> on top of that, you get about 16 servings per bottle. if you're trying to make margaritas for a group. super cheap too. in