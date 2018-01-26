Speech to Text for SJSD Flu Cleaning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

attack... thanks for joining us at 6... the flu virus has been relentless...cases continue to spike from coast to coast... the c-d-c says there have been nearly 9-thousand confirmed flu-related hospitalizations -- that's almost double the number at this point over last year. the flu has claimed the lives of at least 30 children... according to missouri health officials...49 people in the show-me-state died from the flu last week alone. more than 53-thousand people have tested positive for the flu in missouri so far... schools are one of the most vulnerable places for the flu to spread... it has already shut down five schools in missouri... kq2's sydnie holzfaster shows us what the st. joseph school district is doing to keep students healthy... <<<vo: influenza is on the rise in schools across the country, and the st. joseph school district was no exception. maria burnhamsjsd health service coordinator"as of tuesday, we have had about 26 confirmed cases of influenza." vo: but school officials say these numbers are not uncommon during the winter months. kendra lau"we know kids, families are struggling with the flu, but at the same time, we are not alarmed yet." vo: students being out of school sick isn't anything new, the severity of this strain of flu virus is causing the district to take extra precautions to keep students healthy and classrooms clean during flu season. maria burnhamsjsd health service coordinator"our maintenance staff is wiping down with what they call a hospital grade disinfectant, so they're hitting all those communal areas. drinking fountains, door knobs, things like that, that everyone is touching." vo: the school has seen a seven percent drop in attendance in the month of january because of illness related absences. kendra lau "we know barriers to health almost exactly mirror barriers to attendance. we are encouraged that our healthcare and our attendance, while it is a tough month, we are doing better than this time last year." vo: but if you or you child is already home sick, you might want to take an extra day to fully recovermaria burnhamsjsd health service coordinator"we as the school nurses ask that your child be fever free for 24 hours without fever reducing medication before you send them back."sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader.>>> the school district is strongly encouraging parents to keep their students at home if they are showing any symptoms of the flu. and if symptoms last longer than a few days schedule a visit to the family doctor. flu cases have actually dipped a little according to numbers from mosaic life care... mosaic reporting 319 positive flu cases at their st. joseph and kansas city clinics. that's down 344 cases the